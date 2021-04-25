CHEYENNE – A pre-construction public meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday for the 26th Street Storm Sewer Extension Project.
This public meeting will be held in the Herschler Building Auditorium, 122 W. 25th St.
Access to the auditorium will be through the east side of the front garden level entrance of the state Capitol. Attendees will enter the Capitol, follow directions to the Herschler-Capitol Hallway that leads directly to the auditorium.
The intent of the meeting is to inform the public, surrounding residents and businesses of the project scope and schedule. Construction is slated to begin in May.