LARAMIE – The USDA Forest Service, Laramie Ranger District, and the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute have indefinitely postponed April 28 and 30 public information-gathering meetings for the Pole Mountain Gateways project pertaining to non-motorized recreation on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
These meetings are being postponed in order to comply with the state of Wyoming health orders and guidelines and the current Wyoming Department of Health order that forbids gatherings of 10 or more people in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Forest Service is planning on using these pre-project public meetings to establish a starting point for the environmental analysis for the entire Pole Mountain administrative unit that will look at trails, facilities, parking, signage and other aspects of non-motorized recreation. The exact timeline of the project will be announced at a later date.
A project website is being developed to assist with information distribution and future public involvement for this project. It will be linked from www.uwyo.edu/haub/ruckelshaus-institute/collaborative-solutions/pole-mountain-gateways/index.html.
The Laramie Ranger District has solicited assistance from the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources to gather pre-analysis information for the Pole Mountain Gateways project. The Ruckelshaus Institute will coordinate future public meetings, develop and maintain the project website and social media sites, as well as collate public input for the Forest Service.
For more information on the Pole Mountain area, contact the Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2300. Information may also be found online at https://fs.usda.gov/mbr, or you can follow the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland on Twitter @FS_MBRTB.