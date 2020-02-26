LARAMIE – The Forest Service’s Laramie Ranger District and the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute are encouraging the public to attend information gathering meetings March 24 in Laramie and March 26 in Cheyenne.
The meetings will pertain to non-motorized recreation on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
The March 24 meeting will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds in Laramie. A second meeting with the same agenda will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 26 at the Kiwanis Community Center in Cheyenne. These will be the first in a three-part series of public meetings to be held in advance of a broad-scale Forest Service planning project.
The first meeting will seek to gain a better understanding of preferred public destinations and usage on and through Pole Mountain. Future meetings will establish priorities for the project, such as access locations.
The project has been named Pole Mountain Gateways to reflect the area’s designation as a Wyoming Forest Gateway Community Priority Area, which resulted from implementation of the National Trails Stewardship Act, according to a news release.
The Forest Service intends to conduct an environmental analysis for the entire Pole Mountain administrative unit that will look at trails, facilities, parking, signage and other aspects of non-motorized recreation.
For more information, call 307-745-2300 or stop by 2468 Jackson St. in Laramie from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Information may also be found online at https://fs.usda.gov/mbr, or you can follow the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland on Twitter, @FS_MBRTB.