CHEYENNE – Each year, hundreds of thousands of people descend upon Cheyenne for the “Daddy of ’em All.”
With this world-famous rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, also comes an increase in crime and other issues that occur with a large influx of people entering a city.
Currently, the Wyoming State Legislature is considering a bill, Senate File 134, that would grant CFD a malt beverage permit through the state, instead of making Frontier Days go through the city of Cheyenne like it’s done in years past.
The bill won approval in the Senate and is now moving to the House of Representatives, where it will first have to pass a committee vote in order to move to three votes on the House floor.
However, by taking away the malt beverage permit bargaining chip, it also takes away leverage the city has to make CFD pay for proper policing levels at the rodeo to ensure the event is safe. Talks are scheduled for early this week to negotiate public safety between CFD and the city.
Last year was the first year CFD had been policed according to industry standards. Frontier Days officials agreed to pay $50,000, which was about half of the total cost, for the first responder overtime necessary to properly staff the private event.
Frontier Days and the city have disagreed over who should pay for what when it comes to policing CFD, and the city was using the malt beverage permit – something the police chief has to sign off on – as leverage to ensure proper policing at the 10-day summer event.
Now, depending on how the talks go, it’s unclear how public safety will look at the event for this year’s rodeo. However, Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig said for 2020, CFD has already spent about $500,000 on security improvements for the rodeo, including metal detectors and better fencing.
The details of how public safety will look at CFD this year are still being hashed out. But Hirsig made it clear that Frontier Days won’t be returning to how security was run in the past, and will continue to improve on the 2019 public safety measures.
The policing
In previous years, CFD has only had about 12 officers working the night shows that bring crowds of more than 20,000 people. No officers were assigned to work the rodeo during the day.
In 2018, from the night show’s standing room area alone, it wasn’t unusual for officers to make up to 25 to 30 fighting arrests a night, Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak said. The standing room hosts about 10,000 people who aren’t in direct eyesight of officers, making it one of the more troublesome areas in past years.
Since all 12 officers were dedicated to the standing room area, it left the other 85 acres of Frontier Park unprotected by police. Only on-duty officers were being used to police CFD, Kozak said, which is why there were only 12 officers at the night shows.
These officers were detectives who were working Frontier Days on overtime, and, as a result, no other crimes were being investigated during the 10-day period, Kozak said. He said there have been very serious crimes during CFD in prior years, including sexual assaults that aren’t investigated during the rodeo.
In 2015, there was also a double homicide at The Coin Shop on Lincolnway during one of the CFD pancake breakfasts. This crime still remains unsolved to this day.
During CFD, the police department’s calls for service double from about 200 a day to about 400. Crimes also double during Frontier Days, including property crimes, such as vehicle burglaries.
“So tourists are coming here, it’s the perfect time to come in and break into cars and things like that,” Kozak said. “But our officers are assigned to traffic control at the park, and so we’re not able to help people in our community. So that was another big problem that we saw we had to fix.”
But in 2019, Frontier Days paid for half of the overtime required to police the event – which meant on-duty resources weren’t being used at Frontier Park. This meant resources weren’t being taken away from the community, so the city remained properly policed.
“In 2019, we realized we have to change that,” Kozak said. “What really caused us to focus on it was the Las Vegas shooting. Because if an incident like that happens, we have no officers to help anyone to respond. They’re all focused in the standing room only, and so our response time is going to be extended. Our officers were not highly visible as a deterrent from something like that happening, so we had to change that.”
Last year was the first year CFD had a multi-agency approach for public protection, including local, federal and state agencies. Prior to the 2019 rodeo, the city hosted public safety training for large events, where they learned about this strategy.
This past year, Cheyenne police officers wore highly visible uniforms. In previous years, there was an officer-to-attendee ratio of one to 1,700 people, which is not the industry standard. In 2019, there was an officer-to-attendee ratio of one to 500-800 people, depending on the event. This new ratio did have a direct impact on public safety at CFD, Kozak said.
Compared to previous years, the Cheyenne Police Department only made two fighting arrests in the 10 days of the rodeo. The number of underage drinking arrests also decreased from about 130 in 2018 to about 14 in 2019.
Officers were also located in areas of Frontier Park where they weren’t normally stationed, such as the grandstands, midway, the front gate and other areas.
“I think people were really appreciative, and we had a lot of positive comments. You know, ‘We’re thankful you guys are here this year in high presence; we feel safe,’” Kozak said. “That’s the goal. We want people to be safe. I think if they feel safe, they’re going to come back and spend more money.”
Kozak said he was used to hearing comments from people who were in the standing room saying “My girlfriend got punched,” “My girlfriend got peed on” or “A beer was thrown at me.” But in 2019, Kozak said he didn’t hear anyone make those types of comments – and that’s the goal.
Fire and medical responses
There was also a significant decrease in alcohol overdoses and alcohol-related injuries in 2019.
Staff at American Medical Response, the city’s private ambulance provider, said they also saw an improvement last year.
Priscilla Allen, administrative captain for AMR, said they definitely saw a decrease in incidents from 2018-19. She said the crews working Frontier Days saw a drastic decrease in those types of calls.
Since CFD brings a large amount of people into town, she said AMR up-staffs to keep up with calls and to be prepared. She said this past year, they also worked with the multi-agency first responder command center at Frontier Days.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue Chief Greg Hoggatt said the fire department also noticed a difference between the two years. Hoggatt came from Orlando, Florida, and worked for its fire department for more than 23 years.
Orlando had large events ranging from 100 to 100,000 people, including the Orlando Magic and the Citrus Bowl. He said these events paid for the first responder staffing needed, and there was a special city-wide permit for events like these so vendors knew exactly how much their event would cost.
“Your public safety services are here for the emergencies,” Hoggatt said. “This is not an emergency response, because, in my view, this is a planned event that’s going to be a significant number in increase well in advance, so the argument right now that’s going on that we should pay for it as a city – the city is here to service everybody. And you knowingly bring an event into the city that is a larger potential impact, you’re taking the resources that are adequately provided for the rest of the city away.”
If Hoggatt has to take one fire unit and have it at CFD to sit on standby, that’s 20% of the city of Cheyenne that’s not being covered. He also said response time is crucial because with CFD and the added crowds, it also makes it harder for fire engines to get to an event.
If only on-duty resources are being used, then if the fire department gets a call for a structure fire, Hoggatt said he may have to pull those resources away from Frontier Days to respond to the fire.
Hoggatt said in 2019, the response time for medical issues at Frontier Park improved because with the command center, first responders knew exactly where to go in the park and what type of response was needed.
Ever since Sept. 11, 2001, Hoggatt said having these first responder command centers has been industry standard for large events, so first responders could better coordinate their efforts for emergency incidents
“So this is a planned event bringing extra potential problems into the city. That’s where we’re saying to the vendor, ‘You know you’re bringing this in, it’s not fair to the rest of the city to have to pay the taxes for it, pay the overtime and pay the extra resources. Therefore, that should be, in the eyes of the city, your responsibility to fund that extra that’s dedicated to you,” he said.
The officials
Hirsig, the Frontier Days CEO, said this upcoming CFD will have a greater number of security measures than previous rodeos.
With the $500,000 being spent by Frontier Days on security measures, everyone will now have to go through metal detectors to get into Frontier Park. This also includes being screened to enter Indian Village or Old Frontier Town, he said.
People utilizing the Park-n-Ride services will also have to be screened before getting on the buses, Hirsig said. When they are dropped off at the park, they will be in a secure area so they won’t have to go through security lines again.
CFD is also going to hire additional security personnel that won’t be volunteers. Hirsig added that in past years, CFD had already hired two private security firms for safety at Frontier Park.
“It’s going to be a lot different than it ever has been coming on this park, which makes it safer for everyone, not just our customers, It makes it safer for all the first responders who are out here (too),” he said.
CFD can never go backward with security, Hirsig said, and every year, safety threats become bigger and bigger. And security response will probably become bigger every year, too. Hirsig said CFD isn’t saying it’s not going to pay anything for security, or what it should pay, it just doesn’t like a malt beverage permit being held over its head.
Historically, it’s been the city of Cheyenne that’s picked up the tab for policing at Frontier Park, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said. And even with the current discussions, the city still pays for security at the downtown events, such as the pancake breakfast and parades. These events still take a large amount of city resources, and this doesn’t factor in the resources needed at the park.
“I believe it’s not fair to the taxpayers to have their neighborhoods not properly watched over and responded to in lieu of a community event for 10 days,” Orr said.
Orr said for her, security and the malt beverage permit aren’t separate issues. When alcohol is added to an event, additional police protection is needed, she said.
Early last year, Orr asked Kozak to get her data on public safety standards with large events and the data regarding public safety at Frontier Days. What they found out was that CFD wasn’t up to industry standards in regard to public safety.
“I thought, my gosh,” Orr said. “Now, I have this information. I can’t unhear or unsee these numbers, and if I don’t address it, I’m responsible. I would feel so personally responsible, and it’s hard not to get emotional. I would feel so personally responsible if something happened and I didn’t address it with the event sponsor or with my chief of police.”
She said she backs Kozak up because the way the current law is written, the police chief has to evaluate a venue’s safety before issuing this type of permit. Orr said she told CFD two things can happen – the city can either not issue the permit, or the city will split the cost of policing with Frontier Days.
Orr also added that other private events in town pay for their own security, such as the Cheyenne Marathon, Superday and other events. She said these events, such as the marathon, incorporate the cost of security into the fees they charge customers.
As a parent whose kids go to CFD and its night shows, she said she wouldn’t mind an additional $1 fee on top of the ticket price that went toward public safety. She said CFD can even put that the fee is going toward public safety on the ticket.
Orr said sadly, society has reached a point where these public safety issues have to be considered. She said with the recent issues revolving around the malt beverage permit, it’s been disheartening because last year felt like one of the best Frontier Days the community has seen.
“And my other fear as mayor is, yes, Cheyenne Frontier Days has been a partner forever, but that doesn’t mean that they should get, in my opinion, a special pass, if you will, from maybe the new convention owner, Little America or another private entity that wants to have an event and they want police security,” Orr said.
But Hirsig said Frontier Days generates $1.2 million in taxes, and as a volunteer, he said those public services, like policing, is what people pay taxes for. He said the money CFD generates stays in town and contributes to the tax base.
He said an event that comes to town and doesn’t contribute to the tax base should pay for the public security services they use.
Hirsig said he hopes he can have an open and transparent discussion with the city about CFD and security needs, and he hopes some good can come out of all the discussion concerning Frontier Days at the Legislature.