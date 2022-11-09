CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Public Service Commission will host a public workgroup session relating to the Black Hills Wyoming Gas Choice Gas Program on Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning at 9 a.m.
The session will be held in the commission’s hearing room, located at 2515 Warren Ave., Suite 300, in Cheyenne. Those interested in attending may do so in person or by video conference at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82747950023.
On June 1, 2021, Black Hills Wyoming Gas filed an application requesting authority to revise certain provisions of the program and expand it to all customers. On Dec. 13, 2021, the company filed a motion requesting the commission dismiss the application without prejudice. In this motion, the company committed to form an internal, cross- department team to conduct public workgroup sessions and address concerns related to the program.
The company further committed to not request an expansion of the program prior to Jan. 1, 2025. The issues to be addressed at the upcoming public workgroup session include:
1. Evaluation of changes to the Program administration documents, including but not limited to:
Choice Gas Program Customer Enrollment – Outer Envelope
Choice Gas Program Customer Enrollment – Letter
Choice Gas Program Customer Enrollment – Quick Start Guide
Choice Gas Program Customer Enrollment – Annual Selection Form
Choice Gas Program Customer Enrollment – Guidebook
Choice Gas Program – Supplier Mailing and Marketing Agreement
2. Discussion of topics, including but not limited to:
Proposed tariff changes required for Supplier Participation Agreement
Proposed tariff changes for Choice Gas Program tariff sheets
Whether or when a supplier may contact an established customer throughout the year
Year-end billing – i.e., should a customer’s bill include a GCA price for comparison?
Review of suppliers’ “Confirmed Enrollment Communications”
This is a stakeholder driven process. The Wyoming Public Service Commission’s role is limited to hosting the event. Commissioners will not be in attendance.