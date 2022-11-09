CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Public Service Commission will host a public workgroup session relating to the Black Hills Wyoming Gas Choice Gas Program on Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning at 9 a.m.

The session will be held in the commission’s hearing room, located at 2515 Warren Ave., Suite 300, in Cheyenne. Those interested in attending may do so in person or by video conference at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82747950023.


