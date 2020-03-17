CHEYENNE – Following recommendations from health officials, the city of Cheyenne is rescheduling two upcoming meetings.
The City Council’s Public Services Committee, originally scheduled for today, March 17, will instead take place at noon April 7. The Cheyenne City Council meeting scheduled for March 23 has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. April 13.
The city has also canceled the tonight’s special meeting of the governing body for collective labor bargaining with Cheyenne Professional Firefighters, International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 279.
These changes have been implemented for the health and well-being of employees and the community due to the evolving nature of the coronavirus, according to a city news release. These rescheduled events are tentative and subject to change pending any additional federal health recommendations.