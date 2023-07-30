CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Veterans Commission is honored to extend an invitation to Purple Heart recipients and the public for the signing of the Purple Heart Day Proclamation at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

The ceremony will take place in the Capitol Building Ceremonial Signing Room.

