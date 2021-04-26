CHEYENNE – The Quebec01 State Historic Site, a U.S. Air Force Minuteman II ICBM launch control facility operated by the 400th Missile Squadron, constructed in 1962 and converted to operate the Peacekeeper ICBM in 1986, will open for the 2021 summer season on May 1.
The site will run seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first tour down to the capsule will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m., with the last tour of the capsule starting at 4:30 p.m.
Reservations are not required for visiting the site, but can be made, if desired, by calling the site directly at 307-422-3425, starting May 1.
Quebec01 is located approximately 30 miles north of Cheyenne, just off Exit 39 on Interstate 25.