TORRINGTON – Goshen County quilters have been busy for nearly 24 months, preparing for the 27th Quilts Along the Platte quilt show.
Terri Kezar, president of Goshen County Quilters, said, "We've been making quilts for nearly two years, and it looks like our biggest show ever. We have some absolutely stunning quilts this year."
The show will be at the town of Fort Laramie Community Center on Sept. 17, 18 and 19. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the 17th and 18th, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 19th. Admission is free for all activities.
The quilt show will include several vendors selling quilting-related products; a boutique of handmade items, including quilts for sale; demonstrations and short classes. Deb Kipp, a certified quilt appraiser, will be available for appraisals of both modern and antique quilts. Appraisals will cost $20 for an oral appraisal and $40 for a written appraisal suitable for insurance purposes.
A beautiful crazy quilt featuring hand embroidery and elegant velvets and satins will be raffled. Lunch will be available on site on the 17th and 18th.
Demonstrations and classes are on the 17th and 18th only as follows: 10:15 a.m., using Quilt Sticks for fast, accurate strip cutting; 11 a.m., The Art of Color Mixing Fabrics; and 12:30-5 p.m., cutting and sewing with Accuquilt. If you plan to take the Accuquilt class, bring a sewing machine and basic sewing supplies. You will also need four fat quarters of fabric, which may be purchased at the show.