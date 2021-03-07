CHEYENNE – R-CALF, the largest producer-only lobbying and trade association representing U.S. cattle producers, issued a statement Friday applauding House Bill 229, the Livestock Identification Choice Act, which was introduced in the Wyoming Legislature by Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hullet, and Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle.
Bill Bullard, CEO of the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF), says HB 229 “sets an example of how a state can effectively protect both its citizens and industries from unlawful federal-agency overreach.”
“The bill preserves for Wyoming ranchers the choice of selecting among various lawful forms of animal identification devices when complying with a 2013 federal law that requires official identification on adult cattle and bison when such animals are moved interstate,” R-CALF’s press release states. “The legislators introduced HB 229 because the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently attempted to deprive livestock producers in Wyoming and elsewhere of the choice authorized under current federal law to use either higher-cost radio frequency identification eartags, or lower-cost non-RFID eartags (metal eartags), as well as brands, tattoos, back tags or group/lot identification when moving cattle interstate.
“The effect of HB 229 would be to codify into Wyoming law the choices authorized under current federal law, which would effectively preserve those choices until and unless the federal law is changed.”
