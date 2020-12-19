LARAMIE – According to the Wyoming Livestock Board, an infectious viral disease of rabbits, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2, has recently been confirmed in a wild eastern cottontail rabbit in Albany County.
RHDV2 is highly contagious viral pathogen that is fatal, and affects domestic, feral and wild rabbits, including hares, jackrabbits and cottontails. This virus is NOT related to coronavirus or COVID-19. RHDV2 can cause sudden death in rabbits, and can be spread through direct contact with other infected rabbits, their meat or fur, or materials coming in contact with them. The virus can survive in the environment for an extended period of time.
Wyoming Game and Fish and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have been conducting enhanced passive surveillance in wild and feral rabbits across the state. This disease has also been reported in New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah, in both domestic and wild rabbits.
Currently, there are no licensed RHDV2 vaccines produced in the United States, but two RHDV2 vaccines are being approved for import. Accredited veterinarians may import these vaccines at the discretion of the state veterinarian and USDA Veterinarian in Charge. An APHIS import permit is required.
RHDV2 could potentially impact the pet rabbit industry – 4- H, FFA – and other academic, industry and hobby groups such as exhibitions, laboratories, livestock, pelt and hunting. Rabbit owners are advised to not allow visitors to rabbitries, keep wild rabbits from mingling with domestic/pet rabbits with fencing and limit new animal introduction, including a proper quarantine period for new individuals.
RHDV2 is a reportable disease in Wyoming and the U.S. and anyone suspecting the disease in domestic rabbits is required to report to the State Veterinarian and USDA APHIS immediately. If a case in a domestic rabbit is suspected, veterinarians should contact USDA APHIS or the Wyoming State Veterinarian’s office at 307-857-4140 or 307-777-6440.
Any suspect wild rabbit deaths should be reported to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s State Wildlife Veterinarian at the Wildlife Health Laboratory, 307-745-5865. Additionally, anyone that comes into contact with dead game is advised to wear gloves if handling/cleaning carcasses, and to not harvest sick animals.
For more information, visit https://wlsb.state.wy.us/public/animal-health