CHEYENNE – Recently, 11 cases of Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) have been identified in Albany and Laramie counties. These cases have been from a wild eastern cottontail (one), black-tailed jackrabbits (three) and desert cottontails (seven).
RHDV2 is a fatal disease of rabbits that affects both domestic and wild rabbits, including hares, jackrabbits and cottontails. Signs of the disease are sudden death and occasionally blood-stained noses as a result of internal bleeding.
The disease is very contagious, being spread via direct contact, exposure to infected excretions or blood, spreading via carcass, food, water or any contaminated material.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is currently conducting surveillance for this disease and asks if rabbit carcasses are found and RHDV2 suspected, please contact the Wildlife Health Laboratory at 307-745-5865.