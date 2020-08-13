Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHWEST PANHANDLE THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, 308, 309, AND 310... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, 308, 309, AND 310... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 302 THROUGH 308. * WIND...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH SUSTAINED WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH. SIMILAR CONDITIONS EXPECTED FOR FRIDAY. * HUMIDITY...8 TO 13 PERCENT. SIMILAR CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY. * HAINES...5/6. SIMILAR CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&