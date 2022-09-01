Raccoon and baby

A file photo.

CODY (WNE) — A raccoon, not a storm, is to blame for Cody’s Aug. 24 power outage, the second time in two years that a raccoon has turned off the lights. The electricity cutoff lasted for approximately two hours, from roughly midnight to 2 a.m.

According to Cody Public Works Director Phillip Bowman, a raccoon entered into the Glendale substation, causing equipment to short out and knocking out all of the circuits.

