...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FOR THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
310...
...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Racines, Balow make history by competing in One Shot Antelope Hunt
CHEYENNE – State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow will make history by competing in the 2021 Wyoming One Shot Antelope Hunt Sept. 15-18. While notable past shooters include the likes of General Norman Schwarzkopf, Roy Rogers, Sen. Al Simpson and Vice President Dick Cheney, this is the first year that women will participate as hunters.
The purpose of the event is to promote the ideals of good sportsmanship and game conservation, which has not changed since its inception 77 years ago. Emphasis is placed on camaraderie, ability in the field and accuracy with a big-game rifle. In 1975, the hunt partnered with the Water For Wildlife Foundation, a conservation organization designed to benefit wildlife with a focus on providing water sources to drought-stricken habitats.
“I’m honored and humbled to be a part of this historic hunt, particularly since it’s in my home county,” Racines said in a news release. “In Wyoming, hunting is a critical part of our culture, and for good reason. It engenders respect for our lands, our wildlife, and, most importantly, for each other. This hunt honors our past, while carrying these important values into the future.”
With the inclusion of seven women in this year’s hunt, several of the traditions have been altered or omitted from the event. Ceremonies this year include an Indian Ceremony, coordinated with members of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. Hunters will hear the “Legend of the Hunt” and participate in a brothers and sisters ceremony, in which participants’ bullets are blessed for the hunt.
Hunters shoot individually and compete on teams of three. Racines is on a team with Gov. Mark Gordon. Balow is on this year’s only all-Wyoming, all-women’s team with Wyoming State Rep. Ember Oakley and Megan Degenfelder of Morningstar Partners. There is one other sponsored all-women’s team competing.