CHEYENNE – When Autumn Evans and her fiancé returned home from a friend’s funeral to find their car vandalized with racist and foul language, they were devastated.
Late last summer, the couple spray painted “Black Lives Matter” across the vehicle’s left side doors in solidarity with the movement. The car sat unbothered in front of the couple’s Evans Avenue apartment for months until the end of February, when the words they’d written were crossed out with spray paint. On the trunk, someone had written “No they don’t f- – BLB,” and on the windows, “F- – BLM.”
“It’s extremely upsetting, because we didn’t put that up there to offend anybody – we’re just trying to support something that truly matters for people who need support right now,” Evans said.
Along with the racial reckoning that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, another incident closer to home prompted their public expression of support, Evans said: a neighbor of theirs, who is Black, had recently been assaulted outside her home and called the N-word.
“We support the entire thing entirely, and now that this happened, we (wanted) to make sure the people who did that know that everybody around her supports her, and that we don’t tolerate that kind of stuff in our neighborhood and in our town,” Evans said. “That’s not OK.”
Evans said she and her fiancé, Shane Trofholz, filed a report with the Cheyenne Police Department because they wanted the damage documented. According to the report, filed Feb. 28, the couple said they did not know who would want to vandalize the car, and after talking to neighbors found no one had seen anything. There were no suspects at the time the report was filed.
Shortly after the incident, the couple painted over the vandalism and rewrote the original phrase. They also installed a security camera.
The car, a 1995 Buick LeSabre, had previously belonged to Evans’ close friend, Harrison Bechtholdt. He died about a week before the vandalism occurred.
Evans had known Bechtholdt since they were little kids – he came over for birthdays, barbecues and sleepovers. When Evans had her son, Bechtholdt was there the first day to hold him, and he was supposed to be in Evans and Trofholz’s wedding party. For Evans, having the vandalism appear just after Bechtholdt’s funeral, on his former vehicle, stung.
“He just really, truly mattered in our lives, and the fact that somebody would do that on such a delicate day, too – it’s just disgusting,” she said.
Jill Gerrish, a local teacher, said she often drives down Evans Avenue to get to work and had taken notice of the “Black Lives Matter” car. When she saw the vandalism, she approached Evans to show her support.
“It is lovely and wonderful to see someone who is willing to take a stand, especially a young person, ... and try and support people that are underrepresented,” Gerrish said. “It makes me incredibly sad that there would be people that would be so incredibly threatened by someone writing a simple three words on their own car that they would need to commit an act of violence and aggression against them.”
Cheyenne Police Department spokesperson Alex Farkas said the number of graffiti incidents in the city is “relatively low.” Since the beginning of 2021, CPD recorded six cases of destruction of property/graffiti, compared to seven during the same period in 2020, she said.
In total, there were 43 cases of destruction of property/graffiti in 2020, and a total of 25 in 2019, Farkas said.
One example, however, happened last weekend in Holliday Park, just six blocks from Evans and Trofholz’s home. Jason Sanchez, the deputy director of the Community Recreation and Events Department for the city of Cheyenne, provided photos to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle of a swastika spray-painted on the park’s sidewalk, along with profanities and other drawings.
Cheyenne NAACP President Stephen Latham said racist vandalism doesn’t seem to be common in the city, and that sometimes vandalism is just the product of kids having nothing to do. Regardless of the motivation, he said, this kind of thing shouldn’t take place.
“I think we need to be diligent ... and let people know it’s not right, and we’re going to do whatever we can to make sure it doesn’t happen,” Latham said.