CHEYENNE – Greenway users can expect an extended closure for longer than originally anticipated due to heavy rain conditions this week.
Contractors are currently correcting drainage issues and replacing Greenway pavement just south of the Central Avenue Greenway underpass in Lions Park.
Significant rain this week has delayed concrete installation until Tuesday, with a possible reopening of the segment on Friday, Aug. 11, weather depending.
For more information on the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and to view a Greenway map, visit cheyennecity.org/greenway.
