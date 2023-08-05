CHEYENNE – Greenway users can expect an extended closure for longer than originally anticipated due to heavy rain conditions this week.

Contractors are currently correcting drainage issues and replacing Greenway pavement just south of the Central Avenue Greenway underpass in Lions Park.

