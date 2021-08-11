...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health in effect until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeastern Wyoming covering Albany, Converse, Platte,
Goshen, Laramie and Niobrara Counties
WHEN...Now through 1 PM MDT Thursday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Raising Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness
SHERIDAN – With rodeo season officially commencing, young ladies are running for the rodeo queen role, and Shayla Conner, a Northern Cheyenne woman, brings a meaningful purpose behind her campaign: Conner served two years as Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen due to the global pandemic and gained the chance to provide information on her platform, which is based on assisting Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
In 2013, Shayla’s cousin, Hanna Harris, went missing on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation and was found murdered a couple of days later. Conner had her cousin’s death in mind, along with other stories surrounding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, when she chose to utilize her role as Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen to raise awareness about this major problem. She hopes to win the Miss Rodeo Wyoming Crown, and to continue to share this platform.
According to Conner, the lack of resources is the reason behind Indigenous Women going missing following being murdered. Fewer resources are provided on the reservations, such as available police to assist with searches, among others.
After Harris’s disappearance and death, Conner and her family assisted the indigenous communities by lobbying for Hanna’s Act, which is a law signed by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock in 2019. The law permits and provides funding to the Montana Department of Justice in hiring a specialist in missing persons to rapidly coordinate searches for missing Montana residents – especially Native Americans.
For more information about Conner and her interests in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women issues, call or email Natalie Steger at 571-291-1494 or nsteger@greatsocialclub.com.