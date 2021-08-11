SHERIDAN – With rodeo season officially commencing, young ladies are running for the rodeo queen role, and Shayla Conner, a Northern Cheyenne woman, brings a meaningful purpose behind her campaign: Conner served two years as Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen due to the global pandemic and gained the chance to provide information on her platform, which is based on assisting Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

In 2013, Shayla’s cousin, Hanna Harris, went missing on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation and was found murdered a couple of days later. Conner had her cousin’s death in mind, along with other stories surrounding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, when she chose to utilize her role as Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen to raise awareness about this major problem. She hopes to win the Miss Rodeo Wyoming Crown, and to continue to share this platform.

According to Conner, the lack of resources is the reason behind Indigenous Women going missing following being murdered. Fewer resources are provided on the reservations, such as available police to assist with searches, among others.

After Harris’s disappearance and death, Conner and her family assisted the indigenous communities by lobbying for Hanna’s Act, which is a law signed by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock in 2019. The law permits and provides funding to the Montana Department of Justice in hiring a specialist in missing persons to rapidly coordinate searches for missing Montana residents – especially Native Americans.

For more information about Conner and her interests in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women issues, call or email Natalie Steger at 571-291-1494 or nsteger@greatsocialclub.com.

