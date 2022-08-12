CHEYENNE – A rally is planned for this weekend at the FBI's Cheyenne office in protest of recent actions by the federal bureau.

A post by Don Odom in the Facebook group "Cheyenne and Wyoming News" said a "rally in support of President Trump" is planned for noon to 2 p.m. local Sunday. The office, 1109 Airport Parkway. Odom is a Republican candidate for state House District 61.

