CHEYENNE – Wyoming Women’s March and Wyoming Equality will host a Rally for Reproductive Rights at the Wyoming State Capitol from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
People from all over the state will gather to speak out against the abortion trigger ban bill and call on Gov. Mark Gordon and the Legislature to respect the Wyoming Constitution, specifically Article I, section 38 which reads, “Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.”
A series of speakers both former and current electeds, faith and community leaders will speak briefly on the inherent right of people in Wyoming to live free of government intrusion on our health care decisions.
“This is a time to show up and support each other, and a time to get organized for the long fight ahead,” Wyoming Equality Director Sara Burlingame said in a news release.
All people of good faith who believe that abortion is a right, who believe that women, inclusive of our trans and nonbinary siblings, deserve the basic human right of determining when and how we create families or do not, and believe that access to food and shelter and communities that sustain us and our families are part of those same rights, are welcome to attend.
Those in Cheyenne who would like to make signs and meet like-minded people are invited to gather at Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Ave., from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.