CHEYENNE – Laramie County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gunnar Malm feels like he got a bonus life.
Malm is an alcoholic with just over six years of sobriety. Before he entered recovery, there were several moments that his life could have ended, he said.
Now – not only alive, but an active part of the community – Malm said he gets to do things that he never could have imagined, and give back to a community that wrapped itself around him and his family during his struggle.
“Your life doesn’t end when you admit that you’re an alcoholic or a drug addict. It can actually just be beginning,” he said. “I think that there is a lot of stigma, obviously, attached to alcoholism and drug addiction, and so anything that I can do to show that there is a better way, and that there are resources available and people willing to help, I’m happy to do it. And I’m happy to recover out loud in hopes of helping others.”
Malm was one of a small group of people who gathered Thursday at the steps of the Wyoming State Capitol for a rally, and later a march around the Capitol, that was an effort to be visible and show that recovery from substance use disorder is possible. It also marked International Recovery Day, recognized on Sept. 30.
The event was organized by Recover Wyoming, a statewide nonprofit that provides support to people seeking and working to maintain longterm recovery from addiction. Malm served as a board member for the organization from 2016 through 2018.
Before marching, participants created signs with messages like “Recovery is good for families,” “Sobriety = Sanity” and “I’m proof that recovery works.”
Lana Mahoney, who is in longterm recovery, made a sign for her father, John, that read: “I support recovery.”
“It was a hard thing she was fighting,” John Mahoney said.
After struggling for years with substance use disorder, Lana Mahoney ended up volunteering for Recover Wyoming. Eleven years later, she serves as the organization’s executive director.
“This is just an opportunity to be visible and vocal, and to let others know that we’re in recovery – to provide that voice for the people that are still struggling,” she said of the rally and march. “I think if people can be more open about their recovery, that it might encourage others who are struggling to come out and to seek help, and it helps to just advocate for those resources and policies that are beneficial to people in recovery and those who still struggle with addiction.”
Recover Wyoming founder Laura Griffith recently celebrated 18 years of sobriety after battling alcohol addiction for nearly 20 years. Though she’s officially retired, Griffith still works with people seeking and maintaining recovery – whether that means finding what kind of treatment works best for them, connecting them with mental health resources, or just having coffee and talking.
“And then, you know, if hard times hit, I’m there – text me, and we’ll get together and we’ll walk through this,” Griffith said. “Or, if you relapse, text me. I did it 1,000 times.”
As a certified peer specialist with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Karen Miller also works with people in recovery. Before getting clean nearly 16 years ago, Miller said she “wasn’t doing much of anything other than existing.”
“What I have now is ... it doesn’t compare. I have a life worth living,” Miller said. “And for me, it’s not all puppies and rainbows all the time, but it’s manageable, and it’s important that people know that.”
Miller is also a current Recover Wyoming board member, alongside her friend and board chairman John Olive. Olive has worked in the criminal justice system for about three decades, spending much of that time as a federal probation officer.
While working in the system, Olive found that 85-90% of the people he came in contact with were in need of recovery from substance abuse.
Now, he doesn’t like to think of people in terms like “felon” or “addict.” He wants people to understand that they’re valuable.
“What we’re doing is we’re reinforcing the vision that, hey, recovery is real and it’s important, and the people that are using today may not be using tomorrow,” Olive said.