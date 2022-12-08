...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2022. Most railroad workers weren’t surprised that Congress intervened this week to block a railroad strike, but they were disappointed because they say the deals lawmakers imposed didn’t do enough to address their quality of life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time.
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming AFL-CIO announced Thursday that a rally in support of Wyoming’s rail workers will be held starting at noon Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the state Capitol.
The event is designed to raise public awareness about the rail industry’s personnel and scheduling policies and practices, and the impact they have on Wyoming’s rail workers and their families, according to a news release.
"Please join us at the Capitol to show your support for these essential workers as they continue their struggle for fair and safe working conditions," said the announcement from Executive Director Tammy Johnson.