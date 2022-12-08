Railroad-Contract Talks

A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2022. Most railroad workers weren’t surprised that Congress intervened this week to block a railroad strike, but they were disappointed because they say the deals lawmakers imposed didn’t do enough to address their quality of life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time.

 LM Otero/AP

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming AFL-CIO announced Thursday that a rally in support of Wyoming’s rail workers will be held starting at noon Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the state Capitol.

The event is designed to raise public awareness about the rail industry’s personnel and scheduling policies and practices, and the impact they have on Wyoming’s rail workers and their families, according to a news release.


