CHEYENNE – After a 40-year career serving in the human and social services fields, Joe Ramirez was frustrated with regular politics.
Ramirez decided he was done talking, and he wanted to take action, which is why he’s running as a Democrat for the House District 12 seat in the Wyoming Legislature.
He’s been living in House District 12 for almost 30 years. His daughter went to school in this district, and he has a lot of family and friends living in the district.
His campaign team doesn’t have any experience, but he said they’re all learning and doing this election together. For his platform, Ramirez said he’s planning to combat the economic crisis, the COVID-19 crisis and the racial crisis in the county, and more.
Laramie County recently lost about 200 jobs when HollyFrontier Corporation announced it was converting to processing diesel fuel. These layoffs will occur over the next 18 months, according to previous reporting.
“We’ve been in the hole, seems like forever, and this current Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, doesn’t seem to know how to get us out of the hole,” he said. “And all they can talk about is, ‘We’re going to cut this, we’re going to cut this, we’re going to cut this,’ rather than saying let’s reframe how we look at economics besides, oil, gas and coal.”
Ramirez said he’s for the legalization of medical and recreational marijuana as an economic driver. He said realistically, Wyoming might be able to “close the gap” on its economic problems if it did this.
Along this line, Ramirez said Wyoming should also look into hemp farming. Hemp is a big business with a lot of opportunities for Wyoming, he said. (The Legislature legalized hemp farming in 2019, and the federal government approved the state’s hemp farming plan.)
Ramirez is proposing a task force on racial inequality to look at the issue in Laramie County and across the state. Part of this effort includes researching these issues across Wyoming and setting up a “No Hate in our Town” campaign.
For COVID-19, Ramirez said it’s important to make sure the public health departments across Wyoming are properly funded to combat the virus.
“We know that the crisis is developing into something bigger than we suspect,” he said. “We know the mask controversy – wear a mask, don’t wear a mask – I wear a mask every time I’m close to the public.”
With the mask controversy, there’s a lot of people who are susceptible to the virus that aren’t being considered. If masks help, then let’s do that, he said.
With COVID-19, people are also losing their jobs or getting their work hours reduced. For Ramirez, this means the government and other organizations need to work together to help residents economically, but also keep them safe.
Part of combating this crisis is retraining workers who lost their jobs, he said. It would be a good idea to partner with Laramie County Community College to create a program, or even some of the local unions, to create an apprenticeship program to retrain workers.
Ramirez will face fellow Democrat Lee Filer in the Aug. 18 primary, with the winner challenging incumbent Republican Clarence Styvar in the general election.