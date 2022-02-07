...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
This includes Vedauwoo, Buford and Horse Creek.
* WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
Random Acts of Kindness Week starts this Sunday across Wyoming
CASPER – More than 22,000 Wyoming students, 2,000 Wyoming employees and 100 Wyoming families have signed up to embrace Random Acts of Kindness Week from Feb. 13-19.
Thanks to support from The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield and Jonah Bank, the nonprofit Kindness Wyoming was able to send out nearly 500 kits to be utilized by more than 25,000 residents of Wyoming. These kits were requested by students, teachers, parents, kids and employees all across the state.
Each kit includes a variety of activities and challenges to complete acts of kindness during Random Acts of Kindness Week. Families and students can also complete their challenge to be entered into a drawing for a gift card to be used for yet another act of kindness.
Random Acts of Kindness Week is recognized around the world, and is intended to celebrate kindness.
Gov. Mark Gordon will sign a proclamation for Wyoming Random Acts of Kindness Week, to go along with dozens of local proclamations from cities in Wyoming. In addition, superintendents have encouraged their schools to find a way to integrate kindness curriculum and efforts into schools across the state.
Kindness Wyoming also partnered with Braver Angels to provide Kindness Kits to the Wyoming Legislature that included letters encouraging civility from former legislators, drawings from elementary school kids in the state and custom kindness coins made by students at Pathways Innovation Center in Casper.