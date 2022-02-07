CASPER – More than 22,000 Wyoming students, 2,000 Wyoming employees and 100 Wyoming families have signed up to embrace Random Acts of Kindness Week from Feb. 13-19.

Thanks to support from The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield and Jonah Bank, the nonprofit Kindness Wyoming was able to send out nearly 500 kits to be utilized by more than 25,000 residents of Wyoming. These kits were requested by students, teachers, parents, kids and employees all across the state.

Each kit includes a variety of activities and challenges to complete acts of kindness during Random Acts of Kindness Week. Families and students can also complete their challenge to be entered into a drawing for a gift card to be used for yet another act of kindness.

Random Acts of Kindness Week is recognized around the world, and is intended to celebrate kindness.

Gov. Mark Gordon will sign a proclamation for Wyoming Random Acts of Kindness Week, to go along with dozens of local proclamations from cities in Wyoming. In addition, superintendents have encouraged their schools to find a way to integrate kindness curriculum and efforts into schools across the state.

Kindness Wyoming also partnered with Braver Angels to provide Kindness Kits to the Wyoming Legislature that included letters encouraging civility from former legislators, drawings from elementary school kids in the state and custom kindness coins made by students at Pathways Innovation Center in Casper.

Be on the lookout for random acts of kindness in your community. Go to www.kindnesswyoming.org or on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/kindnesswyoming and post your favorite acts of kindness with hashtag #kindnesswyoming.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus