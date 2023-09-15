CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health announced on Friday that a rare, potentially serious bacterial infection has been identified in Laramie County: leptospirosis.
Often found in dogs, one case in Laramie County is believed to be the state’s first human case on record.
State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Emily Curren wants people to be aware that this infection is incredibly rare in humans and should not be a huge cause for concern.
The person with the infection has occupational exposure to animals, according to WDH.
“We’re not really expecting this outbreak in dogs to result in human cases, we just wanted people to be aware that it’s happening,” she said.
The bacterial infection can lead to kidney damage, liver failure and even death in both pets and humans without appropriate treatment, according to WDH.
In the U.S., there are between 100 and 150 reported human cases annually, primarily occurring in subtropical climates like Puerto Rico or Hawaii, according to the CDC.
Leptospirosis is most commonly spread through direct contact with the urine of infected animals but can also be transmitted through contact with or ingestion of urine-contaminated water or food.
Wild animals, as well as cattle, horses and rodents, may also carry the bacteria.
Most often, the disease spreads between dogs from contact with animals from other environments. This can include contact with animals from other states, wildlife or exposure to livestock.
Curren doesn’t foresee this outbreak being an ongoing problem. She advises dog owners to appropriately care for their pet, wash their hands and consult their veterinarian if they're concerned.
The clinical signs of leptospirosis in dogs may vary. Symptoms are not specific to, but may include fever, vomit, refusal to eat and muscle pain.
“There is a vaccine that is safe and effective, it’s just not been recommended here historically because I don’t think we’ve ever had much leptospirosis in Wyoming before,” Curren said. “If we get the vaccine on board, it’ll really do a lot to blunt what’s happening right now.”
The vaccine is not currently part of the core vaccines for pets in Wyoming but could become more common if the outbreak continues.
In Cheyenne, neither the Cheyenne Animal Shelter nor Black Dog Animal Rescue have reported any cases of leptospirosis, but both are aware and practicing caution.
“If something were to pop up, we would follow the guidelines to keep our team safe, keep the community safe and, of course, keep the pets safe,” said Kayla Hahn, marketing coordinator for Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
Dr. Curren is confident in the sanitation and cleaning protocols of the shelters and rescue centers in Cheyenne.
WDH recommends the following precautions to help prevent leptospirosis infection:
- Wear gloves and practice good hand hygiene if coming in contact with the urine of an infected pet.
- Dog owners should consult with their veterinarian about vaccinating their dogs for leptospirosis. Leptospirosis vaccine may not have been included with other routine vaccinations.
- Avoid swimming or wading in water that might be contaminated with animal urine.
- Reduce rodent habitats around the home, workplace and recreational areas by removing brush, rock piles, junk, cluttered firewood and possible rodent food supplies.
