A puppy named Sir

A mixed-breed puppy named Sir sits in a kennel at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health announced on Friday that a rare, potentially serious bacterial infection has been identified in Laramie County: leptospirosis.

Often found in dogs, one case in Laramie County is believed to be the state’s first human case on record.

Dog hoard

Dogs in a kennel at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus