CHEYENNE – Starting today, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will be flushing the raw water mains from Crystal Reservoir to the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant.
These 30- and 36-inch pipelines periodically need to be flushed as preventative maintenance to remove natural sediment build-up and corrosion. Residents will not notice a difference in their drinking water, as this type of system flushing occurs prior to treating, disinfecting and distributing water to Cheyenne.
Residents in the area between Crystal Reservoir and the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant on Happy Jack Road may notice geyser-like water flows from the blow-off valves until Friday.
{p dir=”ltr”}Also starting today, BOPU will begin repair work on a water service curb-stop valve near the 1700 block of Pershing Boulevard. This project will require a daily closure of the right-hand lane of eastbound Pershing Boulevard between Logan Avenue and Albany Avenue, weather permitting, until Friday.