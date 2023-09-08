Lovell Chronicle
LOVELL — The real estate market has finally cooled down in north Big Horn County after being supercharged during the COVID-19 pandemic, but high interest rates and a limited supply still make housing a difficult local market.
“Yes, it is on its way back to normalization,” real estate broker Sarah Johnson said. “That is happening.”
During a report to the Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce given in August 2022, Johnson said the market had only eight properties available. Now the supply is larger at 30 properties available.
Despite being a higher supply, it’s not high enough, and those 30 available properties are not very accessible for first-time house buyers, Johnson said.
The average sales price for a first-time home from July 2022 to July 2023 is $220,000, Johnson said, and anything near that price, under $250,000, is bought quickly. It’s the properties that are priced significantly higher which are available in the market.
“Anything that will work for a first-time homebuyer, anywhere in that starter to moderate range, there are very few listings, if any,” Johnson said. “When you combine that with the new interest rates, that makes it very difficult for the first-timer. They are definitely facing some obstacles.”
Part of what is lowering the number of sales for houses above that $250,000 price point is interest rates. In response to inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised interest rates several times in the past year, which now places the 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.66 percent.
“With overall inflation we’re starting to see some relief, but because there are so many buyers, even at the higher interest rate, it has not pushed the prices of real estate down,” Johnson said. “In the Basin, we have not seen a depreciation. What we have seen is a decrease in volume. There are fewer deals, but at least that’s not hurting individual sellers.”
From July 2022 to July 2023, there were 50 residential sales with houses remaining on the market for an average of 48 days. Sellers are receiving 95 percent of the asking price, in comparison to 98 percent last year.
“That’s still very healthy,” Johnson said. “There’s just not enough supply. That’s going to take time.”
Even with homeowners who have built up equity and are looking to make a move, lower supply has a profound impact.
“Here’s what’s interesting. Things move better when there’s better selection. When people only have one to choose from, they tend to sit and wait. When they have three to five to choose from, they make a move,” Johnson said. “It’s like, if you go to a car lot, if you only have one car there, you’re probably going to stand still.”
For those looking at houses under $250,000, it’s not about waiting for selection, it’s about waiting for any house within the price range to become available on the market.
“They are there. It’s patience,” Johnson said. “It’s about being over-prepared and combining that preparation with patience. Real estate is moving. It’s about getting the timing right. If you have flexibility there, there is housing available. But, you can’t just take the job and buy the house. What we’re counseling people is to get prepared and then be patient.”
What’s helping ease that situation is rentals in the area. The average rent still lies between $800 and $1,000, roughly the same as last year. The current advice to those moving to the area and needing a starter home is to find a rental first and keep their eyes peeled for when a house does become available.
“We’re in a pretty balanced rental market. We could use more. It’s definitely in demand. We don’t have too many. There’s very little vacancy. But, thank goodness for the rentals that we do have,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the biggest current misunderstanding is that the housing market is diminishing in north Big Horn County. That’s untrue, Johnson said. The real estate market is still growing, just at a much smaller clip than the last few years.
Overall, the narrative remains true that the real estate market is returning to normal following the pandemic years, Johnson said, which can especially be seen in the client base Johnson serves.
In 2021, there were a lot of people from the West Coast walking into Johnson’s office looking to make the move to Wyoming. That phenomenon has largely disappeared.
“That was true in 2021. That has calmed down. We’re back now to seeing what we’ve always seen. There will always be people who retire in Wyoming, but what we’re seeing now is that normal movement,” Johnson said, “people moving up and down, first time homebuyers, people looking to get out of their rental. All that normal movement is what we don’t have enough supply for. It’s people moving around versus people moving in.”
