CHEYENNE – On Tuesday, July 21, Powder River Basin Resource Council will conclude its webinar series, Reclaiming & Growing Wyoming’s Future, providing education, tools, and resources available for a planned transition to a new, diversified Wyoming economy.
Each session features different panelists with specific areas of expertise in transitioning resource-dependent communities.
In this final webinar, Funding Wyoming’s Economic Transition, speakers Ben Alexander, senior program adviser with the Resources Legacy Fund; Chris Markuson, director of Colorado and State Economic Transition Policy for the BlueGreen Alliance; and Cindy Winland, senior fellow for the Just Transition Fund, will explore different methods of funding the transition to a new economy. Dale Steenbergen, CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, will moderate the session.
The webinar is free, but requires advance registration, and attendance is capped at 150. Registration is available at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4868091438633415183. The session will start at 10 a.m. and conclude by noon, featuring a panel discussion followed by a question-and-answer period.
Anyone with an interest in understanding how Wyoming’s communities can transition from dependency on resource extraction to a healthy, diverse economy can watch all of the recorded webinars on Powder River’s website, https://www.powderriverbasin.org/what-we-do/coal/.