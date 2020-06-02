CHEYENNE – On June 17, Powder River Basin Resource Council will kick off its webinar series, Reclaiming & Growing Wyoming’s Future, providing education, tools and resources available for a planned transition to a new, diversified Wyoming economy.
Each session will feature panelists with specific areas of expertise in transitioning resource-dependent communities.
In this first webinar, Wyoming’s Reality & Future Opportunities, Rob Godby, associate dean of the Haub School of Environment & Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming; Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president for Wyoming, and Kirk Keysor, economic development representative with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, will discuss Wyoming’s current economic situation and identify opportunities and possible solutions for moving forward. Retired natural resources/energy attorney Larry Wolfe will moderate the panel.
The webinar is free, but requires advance registration, and attendance is capped at 150. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/wyomingfuture. This June 17 session will begin at 1 p.m., and features a panel discussion, plus a question-and-answer period.
Anyone with an interest in understanding how Wyoming’s communities can transition from dependency on resource extraction to a healthy, diverse economy is encouraged to attend any or all of the webinars. The second session, Tools to Diversify Wyoming’s Economy, is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 25. Two more webinars are planned for later in the summer.
For more information on the webinar series, visit www.powderriverbasin.org, email mirwin@powderriverbasin.org or call 307-672-5809.