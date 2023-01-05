WyoLotto logo

CHEYENNE – WyoLotto officials announced that the January revenue transfer to Wyoming is a record breaking $2.2 million.

Each quarter the organization transfers a statutory amount of at least 75% of net revenue to the state, where it is then distributed to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties. This brings the running total to $30.5 million going directly back to the state from WyoLotto since launch in 2014.

