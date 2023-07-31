...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, North
Snowy Range Foothills and Snowy Range. In southeast Wyoming,
Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Laramie County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley,
South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving and training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days is over for another year, and officials are reporting that the 2023 installment saw more rodeo and night show tickets sold than last year.
Through nine rodeo performances, 116,960 fans were in attendance, a significant increase from 108,662 last year, according to a Monday news release from CFD. The rodeo’s quarterfinals, semifinals and finals were broadcast live on The Cowboy Channel. Additionally, RFD-TV broadcast competition and qualifying rounds were available on The Cowboy Channel+ app.
Rodeo competition started July 15 with contestants qualifying for a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament-style rodeo. Throughout the competition, nearly 1,600 competitors were after a piece of the $1.2 million purse.
But it was kicked off officially with CFD’s opening Saturday, the first performance of the rodeo, which has become synonymous with the National Day of the Cowboy. That rodeo, July 22, and the one the second Saturday, July 29, were both sold out.
“In rodeo, we have a great product,” Public Relations Committee Chairman Mike Smith said Monday. “People all over the country are fascinated by our western lifestyle and the heritage we have here.”
More tickets also were sold for Frontier Nights concerts this year, with 134,134 in attendance, compared to 103,798 last year.
Part of the entertainment was Professional Bull Riders Team Series. This year’s PBR had 18,448 in attendance, slightly down from 19,756. It was broadcast on CBS Sports Network and Ride Pass on Pluto TV.
“A good night’s show lineup drives rodeo attendance as well,” Smith said. “Folks coming up to see Cody Johnson last Saturday or Zack Bryan last Sunday may decide well let’s just go up early, catch a rodeo and then stay for the night show.”
In addition to rodeo and night show tickets, there were 32,399 gate admission tickets sold, bringing total attendance to 283,493, according to the release.
A total of approximately 6,500 of animals were featured in the rodeo, parades and bull riding. Four animals required treatment, and two did not recover, CFD officials said.
Four parades and three pancake breakfasts were part of the celebration in downtown Cheyenne. The Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne reported feeding a total of 18,588 pancake breakfasts.
CFD said approximately 46,824 people made their way through the Native American Indian Village at Frontier Park, which had activities for all ages, from storytelling, hoop dancing, flute playing and seeing authentic crafts.
“Wow, just wow,” said CFD General Chairman John Contos, who is finishing the first of his three-year term, in the news release. “This marks my 40th year of being involved with Frontier Days, and it is an incredible event. We have amazing volunteers and a very supportive community. CFD has a legendary reputation, and we couldn’t do it without everyone involved, from volunteers to sponsors, staff, competitors and performers.
“There are a lot of cogs in the wheels that turn, and we are dedicated to making the world’s best Western celebration even better next year. We can’t thank everyone involved enough.”
