CHEYENNE – A Wednesday recount of two ballot propositions for Laramie County's sixth-penny sales tax election confirmed results reported Tuesday night.
Proposition 11, a measure that would have provided $2 million for the city of Cheyenne to build a multi-use gymnasium and gymnastics facility next to the Ice and Events Center, failed with 50.44% of voters against the project. Proposition 14 passed with 50.33% in favor, giving Cheyenne Regional Airport $2.25 million toward a minimum revenue guarantee and fulfilling the contract for a commercial airline route between Cheyenne and Denver.
The recount found three fewer votes against Proposition 11 than the original count, and one more in favor. It also found two fewer votes in favor of Proposition 14.
Election results are considered unofficial until they are certified by the Laramie County Canvassing Board, which will take place at 11 a.m. Friday.
Of the 14 ballot items, Proposition 11 was the only measure that did not pass. It was defeated 6,681 to 6,569 – a difference of 112 votes. Proposition 14 was passed by an even slimmer margin of 88 votes, with 6,662 votes in favor and 6,574 against.
“A lot of people are losing hope that any kind of recreation projects will be approved, whether it be a rec center, or just a single indoor basketball court that is regulation size,” Cheyenne Gymnastics Booster Club President Brandi Robinson said Tuesday.
The Cheyenne Regional Airport Board spent $80,100 on advertising leading up to the vote – the most of any group, according to a contributions and expenditure report posted on the county's website.
Wendy Volk, president of the Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle last week that residents' desire for more convenient transportation in and out of the city made her optimistic about the results of the sixth-penny vote.
“They made the choice by saying, ‘I don't want to go to Denver,’” Volk said. “The people have spoken in the last three years, and so I hope they'll continue to speak, looking at how important a minimum revenue guarantee is for a community our size.”
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said in a news release late Tuesday that the slim margin of votes "for" and "against" the two propositions would require a recount. The Clerk's Office spent about four hours on the recount Wednesday, with results released just before 5:30 p.m.
Lee said early Wednesday afternoon that a significant change in the vote's outcome was not expected. However, a recount is required by Wyoming statute when the margin is within 1 percent, as both Propositions 11 and 14 were.
With 13,346 votes cast – about 29.5% of registered voters – turnout was lower than other sixth-penny elections in the past decade. In 2017, 14,256 votes were cast, making up nearly 34% of registered voters, according to the county's website.
In 2012, 22,017 ballots were cast in the sixth-penny election – about 63.5% of registered voters at the time – but the higher number can be attributed to the vote taking place in conjunction with that year's August primary election, Lee said.
Lee called this year's turnout "disappointing," but said she couldn't point to a specific reason for the low numbers.
"The main thing is people did have their opportunity to make their voice heard," she said.
Collections for the last round of sixth-penny projects ended in September, so Laramie County's sales tax currently sits at 5%. With Tuesday's outcome, it will go back to 6% on April 1.
For more information about the sixth-penny election, visit elections.laramiecountyclerk.com.