CHEYENNE – Local nonprofit and recovery community organization Recover Wyoming has launched a new Telephone Recovery Support program that began April 1, according to a news release from the organization.
TRS is an innovative peer-to-peer support service that places calls to individuals who are in recovery, or seeking recovery, from substance use disorder and/or mental health diagnoses.
Staff and trained volunteers who are in long-term recovery themselves make weekly calls to “check in” on TRS participants. Those individuals are offered support, encouragement, information and resources that may help them seek or maintain their recovery. TRS referrals sources include: mental health and substance use treatment centers and providers, jails/prisons, friends, family and self-referrals.
This is a statewide program and is modeled after TRS programs across the nation and by other recovery community organizations (RCOs) in the U.S.
Peer support services are an evidenced-based practice, proven to be effective in helping individuals attain long-term recovery.
For more information, or to sign up for the Telephone Recovery Support Program, contact Recover Wyoming at 307-421-7261 or visit the Recovery Center at 122 W. Lincolnway in Cheyenne. Funding for TRS is provided by the Wyoming Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Division.