CHEYENNE – Recover Wyoming, a statewide nonprofit that provides support to people seeking and working to maintain longterm recovery from addiction, will hold its 10th annual Cajun Fest Recovery Celebration and Fundraiser on Friday.
To celebrate a decade of the Cajun Fest, the organization is bringing in comedian Mark Lundholm, who is in recovery himself.
Before performing at the fundraiser, Lundholm will also do two free shows: one at the COMEA House homeless shelter, and another at Harmony House, a local residential treatment facility.
“He’s really passionate about spreading the message of recovery and using some humor to go with substance use disorder,” Recover Wyoming Executive Director Lana Mahoney said.
Cajun Fest will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner starting 6 p.m. Lundholm is set to perform at 7:30 p.m., followed by a live auction beginning at 8:30 p.m. and lasting until 9:15 p.m. It will take place at the ANB Bank Leadership Center within the Clay Pathfinder Building at Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive.
Others in recovery will also speak at the event, and awards will be given out to “recovery champions” – nominated individuals who are themselves recovering from addiction, or who support people in longterm recovery.
Dinner will be catered by local chef Amy Epstein, who will serve jambalaya, muffulettas, collard greens and other traditional Cajun food.
While a lot of fundraisers serve alcohol, Cajun Fest does not.
“We just have good, sober fun,” Mahoney said. “It’s just a way to show people that we can have fun in recovery.”
A very limited number of tickets are still available and can be purchased by contacting Recover Wyoming at 307-421-7261, or by visiting the office at 122 W. Lincolnway. Tickets will not be sold at the door of the event.
All money raised will go toward Recover Wyoming’s programs and services.
The fundraiser is always held in September, which is recognized as National Recovery Month. The designation helps “promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible,” according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
For Mahoney herself, this year’s Cajun Fest feels like coming full circle. She was a speaker at the fundraiser’s first year, sharing her experiences as someone who was one year into longterm recovery.
“I started as a volunteer, worked in a variety of roles with the organization, and now I’ve become the executive director. My involvement with this organization has really impacted me personally and professionally,” Mahoney said. “So, it’s a pretty cool story, I think, and that’s the same for (Recover Wyoming employees) Dawn (Cranmore) and Martin (Hawes) and our other staff members.”