CHEYENNE – Despite the lack of water at Guernsey State Park for approximately the rest of July, due to the annual silt run, plenty of recreational activities will still be available, according to a news release from Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources.

According to information from the Bureau of Reclamation, the boat ramps will not be usable from approximately July 15 through Aug. 1. The reservoir is expected to reach normal operational level on Aug. 4.

