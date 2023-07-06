THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
452 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, CHEYENNE,
DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY, LARAMIE, LUSK, REDBIRD,
TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
Recreational opportunities available at Guernsey State Park despite silt run
CHEYENNE – Despite the lack of water at Guernsey State Park for approximately the rest of July, due to the annual silt run, plenty of recreational activities will still be available, according to a news release from Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources.
According to information from the Bureau of Reclamation, the boat ramps will not be usable from approximately July 15 through Aug. 1. The reservoir is expected to reach normal operational level on Aug. 4.
However, camping, hiking, mountain biking, the playground and museum will still all be open and available for use. It is anticipated that water levels in the reservoir will reach normal levels by Aug. 4.
In addition to the recreational opportunities listed above, Guernsey State Park provides the finest examples of Civilian Conservation Corps work in the Rocky Mountain area.
Built by the CCC, the Guernsey Museum, the Castle and Brimmer Point are available to explore. The museum is perched on a high cliff overlooking the water. The building itself is made of hand-hewn timbers and hand-forged iron.
The Castle, with its giant fireplace and winding steps, leads to an observation area for a spectacular view of the park.
An extensive network of trails was originally planned and partially built during the operation of the CCC camps. Ever since that time, hiking and trail use has been a major feature at Guernsey State Park. Approximately 10 miles of CCC trails have been restored. Most of the trails are moderately physically demanding.
For more information about Guernsey State Park, call 307-836-2334.