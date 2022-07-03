CHEYENNE – The Red Cross, which has been helping victims of localized flooding, has tips on how to avoid getting hurt or even worse by a sudden deluge of water.
On Friday afternoon, the American Red Cross of Wyoming noted it "is supporting our government partners by providing water to the evacuation center located at the North Hills Baptist Church, 101 W. Eighth St., Lingle." Also that day, Gov. Mark Gordon announced that he had mobilized the Wyoming National Guard after flash flooding in Lingle and Goshen County.
The local Red Cross has many recommendations to avoid becoming a victim during flooding where you live.
"Turn around, don’t drown! Stay off the roads. If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way," the relief organization noted. Particularly in the wake of historic flooding at Yellowstone National Park, various experts have had similar advice.
"If you are caught on a flooded road, and waters are rising around you, quickly get out of the car, move to higher ground and stay there. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water," the American Red Cross of Wyoming pointed out.
Keep away from floodwaters, the nonprofit warned. "If power lines are down, don’t step in puddles or standing water."