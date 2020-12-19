CHEYENNE – With less than one week until Christmas, the biggest fundraising season, The Salvation Army of Cheyenne needs help from the entire community to achieve its fundraising goal.
The nonprofit raises a significant portion of annual funding during the Red Kettle Campaign, running from mid-November through Christmas Eve. This year, the financial impact of COVID-19 has put The Salvation Army in Cheyenne about $30,000 behind the fundraising goal.
The Salvation Army of Cheyenne has seen an increase in demand of the services provided as a direct result of the pandemic. The organization is asking those who can donate to please do so in the next seven days so they can help more people before the holidays.
Due to the many challenges related to COVID-19 – including consumers carrying less cash and coins, as well as the decline in foot traffic – The Salvation Army is anticipating a sharp decrease in funds raised locally through red kettle donations.
“We use Red Kettle donations to help people all year long,” Lt. Chad Lamb said in a news release. “More than ever people in our community are in need. It’s been a long year for us, but we have more to do. If you have the ability to give, please partner with us in helping those in our community.”
All donations stay in Cheyenne and Laramie County and help provide meals for families in need, Christmas toys for children and many other services throughout the year. There is also an additional tax benefit available for donations. The Internal Revenue Service recently reminded taxpayers of a special new provision that will allow donors to easily deduct up to $300 in donations to qualifying charities, including the Salvation Army of Cheyenne, in 2020. Thanks to special tax law changes made earlier this year, cash donations of up to $300 made before Dec. 31, are now deductible when you file your taxes in 2021.
Donate online at cheyenneredkettle.org. There are dollar-for-dollar matching funds available right now through Christmas Eve, up to $10,000.