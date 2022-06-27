Powell Tribune
POWELL – On June 17 before sunrise, volunteers started arriving in downtown here to load their vehicles with supplies prior to heading north in an 11-county convoy. They forged their way to flood-ravaged Red Lodge to show support for residents and volunteers with food, drinks and some love.
Organized by Danielle Joy Dearcorn, owner of Hickory Street Catering and Bistro, the volunteers built a makeshift kitchen on Broadway Avenue – the town’s main business artery. They offered free hot meals to anyone needing a bite to eat and a cold drink.
“(Helping) is where our heart is,” Dearcorn said while preparing burgers, hotdogs and tacos for lunch. “We wanted to do something to give back. It’s important to us. And we had the resources, so why not?”
They quickly went through a gross of eggs and dozens of pounds of bacon with Dearcorn at the grill before setting up for lunch. The hot meals were a blessing for folks who had been without access to a kitchen or utilities for nearly a week.
“Some came to us in tears,” said Brenda Mattson, who volunteered to cook with her husband, Steve.
The volunteer crew of nine served hundreds of meals on the street, and they didn’t wait to be discovered in the largely unaffected section of the mountain town. Instead, they sent volunteers into the devastated sections.
“People won’t stop working. They won’t even stop to eat. So we’re taking it to them,” Mattson said.
After Rock Creek left its banks during unprecedented flooding, at least one home was washed into the river and many dozens more were flooded with water and thick mud after rain fell for three straight days and warm temperatures quickly melted late-season snow.
The water ripped through the neighborhoods, laying waste to paved streets and ripping out at least three bridges used to cross Rock Creek, which flows just two blocks south of the city’s main street (U.S. Highway 212). The bridge on U.S. Highway 308 was spared in the incident, giving the city quick access to Powell and Cody.
Volunteers
Hundreds of volunteers, many traveling to Red Lodge without contacts there, swarmed flooded neighborhoods looking to help exhausted residents in their attempts to save their homes, furnishings and memories.
Dino Zimmerschied, of Jackson, arrived after seeing news reports about the natural disaster that still has some of Yellowstone National Park closed.
Zimmerschied found another group, landing at Pat Ruzich’s house.
“We thought we had it under control and then the bridge went out and diverted the creek. The water broke out a basement window and started filling up my basement. Then I quit. The water won,” Ruzich said.
The water, heavy with sediment, eventually filled the entire basement and flooded the main floor of the house “over the hardwood floors,” said Ruzich’s daughter, Amanda Clardy.
That’s when a group of volunteers from a local company, Link Construction, came to the rescue.
They had worked for three straight days, picking up more volunteers including Zimmerschied and at least two volunteers who were on vacation. By the time Powell volunteers found them, they had decided to stay to help.
Sarah Wormald and Dylan Cordes came across the crew while searching for folks in need. They returned to the makeshift kitchen to grab a hot breakfast for everyone and headed back on foot over broken roads and through the maze of sandbags, debris and mud with a dozen meals and drinks.
Together the crew enjoyed the food, wolfing it down quickly before clearing tons of mud and debris away from the house and making a bucket line from the basement to a nearby front end loader. With every load they found boxes of water-logged family mementos.
Mud covered everything.
The sheer volume of the work would have been overwhelming without the volunteer crew, Clardy said.
Other assistance
Federal, state and local agencies all came together in the recovery effort.
Leading the organized effort was Ken Parks, Missoula County deputy director of the Western Montana All-hazard management team, and nearly 50 representatives from agencies responding to the scene.
New in town were representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers, who were immediately tackling priority issues. They joined the National Guard, which was in town securing the incident scene and diverting “looky loos” from the area.
Parks said it was encouraging seeing so many people converge on the area to volunteer. It was a “double-edged sword,” he said.
“Businesses want an influx of people, but that also gums things up (for those trying to work),” he said. “Finding a balance is important.”
Supplies have also been pouring into the city. That, too, has presented some issues.
One company sent an entire truck of bread, but there was way too much to distribute before going bad, Parks said. The many tall stacks of blankets and clothing streaming into the city are also hard to handle, he said. “At some point, people sending stuff here will become a problem. So we were working with our public information officers to try and get the message out when enough is enough.”
He said the best thing for the city right now is financial assistance.