...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Periods of snow continuing through tonight. Additional
accumulations less than one inch. Dangerous wind chills as low
as 25 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may remain hazardous due to to icy roadways and
reduced visibilities in snow showers. Dangerously low wind
chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing,
knit hat, and mittens.
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, listens during a session on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Capitol. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A joint conference committee continues to debate a statewide redistricting plan with just two days left to go in the 66th Wyoming Legislature's budget session.
On Wednesday, the committee heard about proposed changes to a 62 representatives, 31 senators plan in four regions of the state: Natrona County, Laramie County, Sheridan County and a change that could affect several counties across the southern part of the state.
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said the changes in the newest map better align with existing voting districts in Cheyenne.
“We are working on a map that better aligns with historic voting districts," Zwonitzer said. "Having another week to work on it, this map does not put incumbents against incumbents, and does represent communities of interest.”
Zwonitzer sits on the joint conference committee and co-chaired the interim committee that prepared the initial 62-31 plan.
Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, asked the committee about a change to Natrona County. The Senate had adopted on third reading a 60-30 plan, he said. “But now I guess they are moving off that position.”
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, sits on the joint conference committee and clarified that the Senate has not receded from its position that it would like a 60 representatives, 30 senators plan. He said the committee gave staff direction to explore the 62-31 plan.
“When you say the Senate has come off the 60-30, what we agreed to do in this committee is we had to pick one to work on,” Kinskey said. “The Senate has not receded from 60-30. We are trying to see if we can put a 62-31 together that we can take back to our floor.”
The joint conference committee will continue its work Thursday.
Carrie Haderlie is a longtime freelance reporter from Saratoga who, among other subjects, is covering this year's legislative session for the WTE. She can be reached by email to news@wyomingnews.com.