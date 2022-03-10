CHEYENNE – With one day left in the 2022 legislative session, a joint conference committee working on reconciling changes to a statewide redistricting plan spent Thursday grappling with fundamental questions about the entire process.
In the morning, the joint conference committee heard about four amendments to a version of House Bill 100, “Redistricting of the legislature,” that proposes increasing the number of lawmakers by three to 62 representatives and 31 senators. HB 100 must receive concurrence votes on both the House and Senate floor Friday to be adopted.
At this late stage, the debate appears to be less about the number of legislators who will be elected in advance of the 67th Wyoming Legislature’s general session, and more about where the sitting legislators’ district lines will be. Proposed amendments are to lines in Natrona County, Sheridan County and Laramie County.
A final amendment that would affect several counties across Wyoming’s southern and western borders was proposed in the morning in a way that would affect 13 House districts within Albany, Carbon, Sweetwater, Uinta, Lincoln and Teton counties.
By afternoon, House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said that plan was no longer under consideration, with the exception of changes between Albany and Carbon counties where the town of Rock River is located.
On the committee are Barlow; Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper; Sen. Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep; Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan; Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne; and Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale.
Thursday morning, members of the public were allowed a chance to testify before the joint conference committee. Several came forward with concerns about both the lines on the map and the entire redistricting process over the past six months.
Sabrina King, who spoke to the committee on behalf of a contingency of south Cheyenne residents, asked once again that a community of interest in Cheyenne be kept together. The change would not bring the south Cheyenne region out of deviation, she said. It would, however, put two sitting representatives, Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne, who represents House District 12, in the same district as Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, who represents House District 42.
“They really have been advocating their community of interest, and of the six people who represent (Cheyenne) in this Legislature, only one of those people is from south Cheyenne,” King said. “The reason the map looks like it does, and I am just going to say it, it is because sitting legislators don’t want to run against each other. It is not because this is the best map for south Cheyenne.”
Other changes
The Albany/Carbon county changes may, or may not, depending on final approval Friday, leave Rock River in Senate District 11, represented by Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs. SD 11 is currently the largest land mass district in the nation, primarily comprising of land in Carbon County. SD 11 would gain additional ground if the amendment, including the town of Rock River, is given final approval.
Representatives from Rock River, which sits geographically in Albany County, have come forward many times during the process to advocate for a plan that would put their community into a district within Albany County.
“They regularly spoke of having nothing to do with Carbon County,” Gail Symons with Civics307 said.
Equality State Policy Center Executive Director Jennifer Lowe said that on the second-to-last day of the legislative session, lawmakers did not seem much closer to having a final redistricting map than they were six months ago.
“What I am looking at are three amendments that are region-specific,” Lowe said. “I think what the new folks to this committee are learning is that it is very hard to be objective in this process. There are emotions, there are feelings, there are constituencies you are considering when you look at these maps.
“That is not what redistricting is for,” Lowe said. “It is constitutionally required to reflect changes in population.”
Ultimately, she asked the committee to consider in earnest assigning the task of redistricting following the 2030 Census to an independent redistricting commission.
“This is a job that could be taken out of your hands and given to someone who is less emotionally involved,” Lowe said.
An amendment proposed to the JCC by Kinskey would keep the rural communities of Arvada and Clearmont with what he has called a community of interest in Johnson County, rather than being moved to a Campbell County to better meet population deviation requirements.
Marguerite Herman, the lobbyist for the League of Women Voters in Wyoming, reminded the committee of the importance of the “one person, one vote” rule as a guiding principle. She suggested that the committee again look at the Sheridan/Johnson county amendment, which does not meet deviation standards.
“It is a caution,” Herman said. “As this goes through the final turns, do you think it would be better to have an independent commission, without the complications of acceding to protecting seats and not trying to offend?”
Kinskey said he appreciated the sincerity of Herman’s question, but that he disagreed.
“I think about my district,” Kinskey said. “It is thousands of square miles. All those people from Clearmont to Kaycee, from Sheridan to Buffalo, spending time at city council meetings, town council meetings, county commission meetings, irrigation district meetings. I just cannot imagine any expert that is going to understand my district the way I do. I am just loathe to turn it loose to someone to just start drawing lines.”