CHEYENNE – Given the warming temperatures and opportunities for outdoor recreation and travel across Wyoming, the Wyoming State Forestry Division would like to remind individuals who participate in outdoor activities to be aware that fuels will burn easily and quickly grow into a wildfire.
There are a lot of fine, dead fuels throughout the state, which can easily ignite. Please keep this in mind, given the current pre-green-up stage and as we transition to the green-up stage later this spring.
Fires are frequent across Wyoming's landscape, and they are preventable through fire-safe practices. Please help reduce the risk of wildfires across Wyoming and keep in mind the following tips to reduce wildfire risk:
- Use appropriate trailer pins and ensure no chains are dragging. Remember, spark arrestors are required.
- If you venture out to explore, be aware of your surroundings, including wildfire burn scars.
- Be mindful of dry vegetation and dead trees when you park your car, and avoid parking in tall grass. The exhaust and undercarriage can easily ignite a wildfire.
- Debris burning is a frequent cause of wildfires. Do not burn when it is windy and follow all applicable county and local ordinances when burning.
- When arriving at your destination, if you notice there is only one way in and out, and the trees touch you and your vehicle, you may be stuck there in the event of a wildfire. Prepare and plan an exit strategy ahead of time.
- Unattended fires are costly. Never leave a fire unattended. Ensure you put out a fire and it is cool to the touch. Campfires and camping activities are not allowed on Wyoming State Trust Land.