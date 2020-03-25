CHEYENNE – Summer youth programs at Laramie County Community College will take place beginning in June, and registration opens today, according to a press release from the college.
Registration begins at 7 a.m., and due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be 100% online. To register, visit lccc.wy.edu/summer and follow the instructions. These sessions include SEEK, Fit Kids Camp and all other youth programs offered by LCCC this summer.
For more information, email lifeenrichment@lccc.wy.edu.