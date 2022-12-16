CHEYENNE – As 93 legislators begin work in January, Wyoming welcomes 44 incumbents and 34 new legislators to the Capitol, of which 21.5% are women, compared to 17% in 2022.

According to the Center for American Women and Politics, Wyoming is among the 10 states in the nation with the lowest percentage of female legislators. Expanding opportunities for women to be more involved in local government is the mission of the Wyoming Women's Legislative Caucus, which will host its 16th annual leadership conference Feb. 22-23.


