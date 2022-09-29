CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s Literary Connection, an annual gathering hosted by the LCCC Foundation to celebrate the written word, is set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

This year’s event features authors Christine Carbo and Ron Franscell. The authors will share experiences and stories and take questions. Tickets include event entry, dinner and a book signing. A pop-up bookstore with discounted pricing will also be provided. The Literary Connection event will be held in the ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building on LCCC’s Cheyenne campus.

