CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s Literary Connection, an annual gathering hosted by the LCCC Foundation to celebrate the written word, is set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
This year’s event features authors Christine Carbo and Ron Franscell. The authors will share experiences and stories and take questions. Tickets include event entry, dinner and a book signing. A pop-up bookstore with discounted pricing will also be provided. The Literary Connection event will be held in the ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building on LCCC’s Cheyenne campus.
Those interested in attending must register by going to lccc.wy.edu/litcon. Tickets are $35 per person or $250 for an eight-person table. All tickets include event entry, program, dinner and book-signing access. A Book Lover’s Ticket & Bag, which includes one individual ticket for dinner, a commemorative tote bag and new copies of four books from each author, is available for $195.
Local book clubs that are reading one of Carbo or Franscell’s books leading up to the Oct. 6 event are invited to contact the LCCC Foundation to arrange a special book club discussion with the authors on Oct. 5 or Oct. 6.
Carbo, a Florida native who fell in love with the mountains and plains when she moved to the Flathead Valley in 1979, is the author of the “Glacier Mystery” novels, an ensemble series set in and around Glacier National Park. Published titles include “The Wild Inside,” “Mortal Fall,” “The Weight of Night” and “A Sharp Solitude.” She is a recipient of the Women’s National Book Association Pinckley Prize, the Silver Falchion Award, the High Plains Book Award, and a finalist for the Barry Award. Her work has been reviewed in the New York Times, recommended by The Chicago Tribune and reached The Denver Post’s top ten bestseller list. Carbo has an MA in English/Linguistics from the University of Montana and taught college-level courses for more than a decade.
Franscell, who grew up in Wyoming, is a journalist and true crime writer, authoring 18 books, including the Edgar-nominated “Morgue: A Life in Death” and the international bestseller “The Darkest Night,” a true-crime memoir hailed by Ann Rule and Vincent Bugliosi as a direct descendant of Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood.” “The Darkest Night” was also listed by the New York Times as one of America’s most powerful true crime books. His atmospheric and muscular writing has established him as one of the most provocative voices in narrative nonfiction. Franscell’s book reviews and essays have been widely published in many of America’s most prominent newspapers and has been a guest on major broadcast outlets all over America. The author also appears regularly on crime documentaries at Investigation Discovery, History Channel, Reelz and A&E.
For more information or to register visit lccc.wy.edu/litcon or call the LCCC Foundation at 307-778-1110.