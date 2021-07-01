Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... North Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 359 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in along Bear Creek in north central Laramie County. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring along Interstate 25 north of Whitaker. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of North Central Laramie County, especially along Bear Creek. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 40 and 47. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED