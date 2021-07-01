CHEYENNE – Registration is open for the city of Cheyenne Adult Basketball League. The Adult Basketball League is a recreational league for ages 16 and up to stay active and have fun.
The city will offer divisions for all skill levels, and participants can play with a team or sign up as a free agent. Teams are guaranteed 10 games, plus a single-elimination tournament.
Early registration is now open and will close July 22, with late registration running from July 23 to Aug. 5, where a $50 late fee will be added. After Aug. 5, all registration will be closed.
The cost of the league is $520 per team. The season will run from Sept. 13 to Dec. 16.
Registration forms and information can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. Contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org with questions.