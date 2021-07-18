CHEYENNE – Plein Air in the Parks is a collaborative weekend event presented this year by Wyoming State Parks, the Wyoming Arts Council, the Cody Country Art League, Laramie Artists Project and the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
This annual painting and drawing competition pairs talented artists with beautiful locations and offers cash prizes to top participants.
This year, for the first time, there will be two separate Plein Air in the Parks events in different locations – the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (Laramie), Aug. 26-29 and Buffalo Bill State Park (Cody) Sept. 9-12.
Registration for youth and adult categories is now open and available online for both events.
To register for the event at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, visit https://pleinairintheparks-wtp2021.eventbrite.com. Early bird pricing is available through Aug. 20.
To register for the event at Buffalo Bill State Park, visit https://pleinairintheparks-bbsp2021.eventbrite.com. Early bird registration is available through Sept. 3.
Early bird registration is $35 for artists. Regular and walk-up registration will be $50. A reduced rate for college students is available for $15, and a youth division rate for those under the age of 18 is available for $5. Artists will have the option of selling pieces produced during the event at the concluding reception and art show.
The competitions will be judged anonymously. The Best in Show Cash Award will be $1,000, while second- and third-place prizes are $500 and $250, respectively. The public is invited to attend a reception on the Sunday of each event and cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award, a $250 cash award, and to buy artwork produced during the event. Youth categories will be judged separately and also include cash awards.
For full rules and regulations, visit wyoarts.state.wy.us/wac-program/plein-air.