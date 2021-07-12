CHEYENNE – Registration is now open for the city of Cheyenne Youth Co-Rec Volleyball League.
The league is designed to teach the fundamentals of volleyball to boys and girls, grades 4 to 6. Grades are based on the 2021-22 school year. All games will be played at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Early registration is now open and will close on Aug. 26, with late registration running from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9, where a $25 late fee will be added. After Sept. 9, all registration will be closed.
The cost of the league is $60 per player. Teams will play an eight-game season running from Oct. 1-30, playing on Fridays and Saturdays.
Registration forms and information can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. Contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.