LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Extension’s fall/winter online Master Gardener training will be offered from Sept. 15, 2022-Feb. 16, 2023. The 16-week course, which includes breaks for holidays, features approximately 48 hours of gardening instruction led by subject matter experts in the UW Extension.

“The course is for anyone with an interest in gardening, from beginning gardeners to experienced gardeners. The focus is all about growing in Wyoming,” said Master Gardener Statewide Coordinator Chris Hilgert in a news release.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus