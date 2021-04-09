PINE BLUFFS – Registrations are now being accepted for entry into the third annual Corgi Derby, hosted by the Pine Bluffs Distilling and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
The derby will be held during Kentucky Derby day, Saturday, May 1, at Pine Bluffs Distilling, 322 North Beech St. in Pine Bluffs. The corgi winner will receive a special corgi trophy, plus forever bragging rights.
There are 45 slots for corgis and five for your favorite "mutt." And while the mutt round cannot qualify for the ultimate corgi trophy, they also qualify for bragging rights (and perhaps another prize).
Registration costs $25, and each "racer" will receive a derby bandana and some treats.
Want shade? Reserve your “Millionaire’s Row” spot now and enjoy a pre-show "meet and greet" of all the corgi contenders from 2-3 p.m. This VIP shaded seating area will not only have the best view of the races, but will also score a free drink. Millionaire’s Row seating is $30 each, and very limited.
Come dressed in your best derby attire, the bigger hat, the better. Dog costumes are also welcome. Best of all, $1 from every drink purchased will be donated to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. A BBQ served by Stoney's Barbeque of Pine Bluffs is also available.
All (well-behaved and potty-trained) dogs are welcome at the distillery on this day. Lawn chairs are encouraged.
Questions? Shoot BJ Christensen an email at bjchristensen@caswyo.org.