CHEYENNE – Starting Monday, crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Reiman Corp. plan to start a bridge rehabilitation and damage repair project on two structures crossing the railroad tracks where Interstate 180 splits into Central and Warren avenues.
Beginning with the northbound side, crews will be replacing bridge joints and patching parts of the bridge decks on both structures.
Simultaneously, crews will be replacing concrete slabs on either side of the structures between Ninth Street and Lincolnway.
Traffic will be shifted to one lane for the duration of the project, with reduced speed limits through the work zones. Delays are likely, especially during peak hours, so motorists should allow extra time to get to their destinations.